Ad
euobserver
A revolutionary displays their lack of support for overseas intervention (Photo: Frank M. Rafik)

EU pledges support as Libyan border crisis deepens

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission has upped an aid pledge from €3 million to €10 million and is working to co-ordinate EU member state offers of 'in-kind' support such as tents and blankets, as tens of thousands of refugees continue to flee into Tunisia from strife-torn Libya.

On Wednesday (2 March), the United Nations issued an international appeal for help, with latest EU estimates suggesting some 85,000 people have already fled to Tunisia since unrest began roughly two weeks ago. A further 40...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
A revolutionary displays their lack of support for overseas intervention (Photo: Frank M. Rafik)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections