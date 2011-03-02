EU pledges support as Libyan border crisis deepens

The European Commission has upped an aid pledge from €3 million to €10 million and is working to co-ordinate EU member state offers of 'in-kind' support such as tents and blankets, as tens of thousands of refugees continue to flee into Tunisia from strife-torn Libya.

On Wednesday (2 March), the United Nations issued an international appeal for help, with latest EU estimates suggesting some 85,000 people have already fled to Tunisia since unrest began roughly two weeks ago. A further 40...