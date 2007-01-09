US begins intense lobby against EU emissions scheme

The US has begun lobbying hard in the EU to try and put the bloc's planned aviation emissions scheme off track.
It aims to use the next months, as the scheme travels through the legislative pipeline in Brussels, to persuade the European Parliament and member states to look at an alternative solution to lowering green house gas emissions in the aviation sector.
Last month Brussels proposed that from 2012 all foreign airlines be included in a emissions trading scheme whereby airline...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here