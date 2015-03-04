EU countries to break promise on roaming surcharges

National governments are set to break a promise EU politicians have been making to citizens, by suggesting that roaming surcharges could continue beyond the end of 2015, and adding exceptions to the principle of network neutrality.

According to a recent draft text on new EU rules for telecom providers, mobile phone users should be given a “basic roaming allowance”, but once that is used up, providers would still be able to add a surcharge.

The text, seen by this website, is the co...