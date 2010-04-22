Bosnia's real estate row obstacle on road to Nato integration

Nato foreign ministers are expected to take a decision at their meeting in Tallinn this week on whether to include Bosnia and Herzegovina into the alliance's official pre-accession programme known as the Membership Action Plan (MAP), Nato officials and diplomats said.
The allies want to encourage the troubled multi-ethnic former Yugoslav republic on its way into the Euro-Atlantic family of nations. But member states are worried by what they see as a lack of political flexibility on the ...
