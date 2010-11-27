Ad
euobserver
A1 TV is known to be critical of the Macedonian government. (Photo: EUobserver)

Police raid on Macedonian TV station causes outcry

by Svetlana Jovanovska,

Macedonian broadcaster A1 TV has complained about a crackdown on free media following a police raid on its headquarters on Thursday (26 November).

According to the police, the raid on the private television company was part of a fraud investigation.

On Thursday evening, A1 TV reported that its premises were "under siege" and surrounded by police, and said journalists were not allowed to enter or leave the building.

The broadcaster is known as a fierce critic of the Macedonia...

