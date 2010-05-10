EU edging towards advanced Kosovo strategy

There is a growing feeling in member states that the European Union needs to prepare for the forthcoming advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Kosovo independence and to hammer out a common position ahead of the ruling, diplomats in Brussels say.

"The EU should be ready for the ICJ opinion; it should not find us unprepared. Moreover, I deeply believe that the publication of the ICJ opinion is an opportunity for EU action to stabilize the region," Slovak foreig...