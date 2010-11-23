Ad
Mr Sarkozy has faced attacks from both the centre-right and Socialists (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Arms scandal threatens to undermine Sarkozy re-election bid

by Andrew Willis,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been caught up in fresh allegations surrounding a French arms contract and subsequent bomb attack, a further embarrassment to the centre-right leader just 18 months before presidential elections.

During a recent search of files held by France's tax department, the judge investigating the case appears to have found "extremely interesting" documents detailing a system of kickbacks related to the 1994 sale of French submarines to Pakistan, reports Le P...

