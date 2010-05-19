Ad
euobserver
The new Hungarian government is preparing an administrative shake-up (Photo: European Commission)

Orbán prepares to change Hungary's government system

by György Folk,

Viktor Orbán, Hungary's newly elected prime minister, is preparing to overhaul the political system. The composition of his cabinet - the second smallest in the EU – reflects the appetite for change: more power to the prime minister to take strategic decisions, less need for him to get involved in the messy business of daily politics.

According to Mr Orbán, his new team will be fast, effective and conservative. "Prime ministering with some presidential flavour", is how the Hungarian med...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The new Hungarian government is preparing an administrative shake-up (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections