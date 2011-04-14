Ad
The agreement will increase market access for agricultural products (Photo: newneonunion)

EU signs trade deals with Peru and Colombia

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Union has initialed free trade agreements (FTAs) with Peru and Colombia, opening up trade and investment and saving an estimated half a billion euros in duties.

Wednesday's (13 April) signing in Brussels comes roughly one year after negotiations between the two South American states and the EU were concluded, talks which drew attention to violence in Colombia and saw Ecuador leave the negotiating table.

EU trade commissioner Karel De Gucht welcomed the "milestone" ...



