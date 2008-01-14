Cloned meat and dairy products safe, says EU body

Europe is ready for bacon and butter from cloned animals, according to a report by the bloc's food safety watchdog.

On Friday (11 January), the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) released its draft scientific opinion on cloned food products such as meat and dairy products, saying they are safe to eat and drink.

"It is very unlikely that any difference exists in terms of food safety between food products originating from clones and their progeny compared with those derived from ...