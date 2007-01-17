MEPs wrestle over powerful committees

Political infighting among centre-right MEPs in the European Parliament has led the sensitive decision on allocation of committee chairs to be postponed for two weeks.

The most pressing question is who gets to head the prestigious foreign affairs commitee - an issue that is causing a political skirmish between German and Polish MEPs in the European People's Party.

Polish MEPs from the country's Civic Platform are trying to take over the Foreign Affairs committee from Elmar Brok, ...