The group could emerge during next week's Strasbourg plenary session (Photo: EUobserver)

Plans for European far-right group intensify

by Honor Mahony,

The European Parliament looks set to have a far-right grouping within its corridors by mid-January, with MEPs from new member states Bulgaria and Romania helping to make the formation possible.

Under EU rules, there need to be at least 20 MEPs from six different member states for a political group to be formed.

The bloc's 1 January expansion means that the group-in-making is likely to get one MEP from Bulgaria's extreme Ataka party and five MEPs from Romania's nationalistic and an...

