EU expresses fear over aid access in Georgia

Aid workers in Georgia are not getting the access they need in spite of the truce between Moscow and Tbilisi, the European Commission has warned.
"The cessation of hostilities announced by Moscow has not yet reflected particularly into any improvement in terms of access for humanitarian aid workers," a commission spokesperson said Thursday (14 August).
The commission called on all sides to allow aid workers to have access to victims of the five-day war in the Russian-backed breaka...
