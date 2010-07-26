Ad
euobserver
Fishing rights are expected to be one of the toughest areas of negotiation (Photo: European Commission)

Iceland membership talks formally begin Tuesday

by Honor Mahony,

At their last meeting before the summer break, EU foreign ministers on Monday (26 July) gave the greenlight for the start of negotiations on Iceland's membership bid.

Talks will formally begin on Tuesday. The small north Atlantic island, with a population of just 320,000, has aligned itself with many EU laws and is seen as fitting snugly with the slightly more ineffable European 'norms', but negotiations on a few key issues - such as fishing rights and its traditional whale hunting - ar...

