The EU's birthday text should be written in simple language and avoid jargon, leaders agreed (Photo: European Community)

Merkel tables outline for citizen-friendly EU birthday text

by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

Enlargement has emerged as a topic of controversy surrounding the EU's 50th anniversary declaration, with German chancellor Angela Merkel proposing a five-chapter citizen-friendly text which is likely to contain a vague reference to a new EU treaty.

EU leaders during a dinner on Thursday evening (8 March) each had their say about the two-to three page declaration which they all need to sign on 25 March, during festivities marking the 50th anniversary of the 1957 Treaty of Rome.

...

