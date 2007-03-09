Merkel tables outline for citizen-friendly EU birthday text

Enlargement has emerged as a topic of controversy surrounding the EU's 50th anniversary declaration, with German chancellor Angela Merkel proposing a five-chapter citizen-friendly text which is likely to contain a vague reference to a new EU treaty.

EU leaders during a dinner on Thursday evening (8 March) each had their say about the two-to three page declaration which they all need to sign on 25 March, during festivities marking the 50th anniversary of the 1957 Treaty of Rome.

