Ad
euobserver
Budapest is one of the European capitals along the Danube (Photo: www.spotmob.com)

EU endorses 'Danube strategy' despite environmental concerns

Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU ministers have officially endorsed the EU commission's 'Danube strategy' aimed at improving navigation and cleaning up pollution on Europe's longest river, despite criticism that some of the targets clash with green policies at national level.

"With the adoption of the Danube strategy, one of the priorities of the Hungarian EU presidency has been achieved," Hungarian foreign minister Janos Martonyi said during a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday (13 April).

He added th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & Cities
Budapest is one of the European capitals along the Danube (Photo: www.spotmob.com)

Tags

Regions & Cities
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections