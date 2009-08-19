EU to monitor Afghan elections despite attacks

EU election monitors in Afghanistan will carry on their mission during the presidential vote on Thursday (21 August) despite intensified Taliban attacks, a spokeswoman told this website.
Security forces in Kabul opened fire on Wednesday killing three alleged terrorists, one day after rockets hit the presidential palace and a suicide bomb attack on Western troops killed 10 and wounded over 50 people in the Afghan capital.
The Taliban has vowed to disrupt the presidential elections,...
