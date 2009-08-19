Ad
Go-vote billboard ahead of the presidential elections in Afghanistan (Photo: Todd Huffman)

EU to monitor Afghan elections despite attacks

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU election monitors in Afghanistan will carry on their mission during the presidential vote on Thursday (21 August) despite intensified Taliban attacks, a spokeswoman told this website.

Security forces in Kabul opened fire on Wednesday killing three alleged terrorists, one day after rockets hit the presidential palace and a suicide bomb attack on Western troops killed 10 and wounded over 50 people in the Afghan capital.

The Taliban has vowed to disrupt the presidential elections,...

