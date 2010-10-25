Ad
euobserver
Croatia could be in line for EU membership within the next two or three years (Photo: CE)

Croatia could profit from German EU treaty change bid

by Augustin Palokaj and Knut Pries,

A joint bid by France and Germany to save euro countries from bankruptcy through a change in the European Union treaty could help Croatia secure a target date for accession.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel won support from French President Nicolas Sarkozy last week for a new treaty provision to set up an EU crisis management mechanism.

The two leaders want the necessary changes to the EU's basic law to be agreed by the European Council next spring so that ratification in all 27 m...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Croatia could be in line for EU membership within the next two or three years (Photo: CE)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections