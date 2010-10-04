Ad
euobserver
Boris Tadic at the UN: Western powers orchestrated a Serb retreat at the UN on Kosovo (Photo: United Nations)

Serbia 10 years on after the fall of Milosevic

by ZELJKO PANTELIC,

Ten years ago more than half a million people protested in the streets of Belgrade against the old Communist regime. Two days later, on 7 October, President Slobodan Milosevic finally stepped down. In the decade which followed, Serbia has fallen behind all its neighbours on its way to European integration.

Serbia, in the best scenario, will not join the EU the before 2018/2019. Even Montenegro, which left the confederation with Serbia to go independent in 2006, is advancing more swiftly...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Boris Tadic at the UN: Western powers orchestrated a Serb retreat at the UN on Kosovo (Photo: United Nations)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections