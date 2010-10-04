Serbia 10 years on after the fall of Milosevic

Ten years ago more than half a million people protested in the streets of Belgrade against the old Communist regime. Two days later, on 7 October, President Slobodan Milosevic finally stepped down. In the decade which followed, Serbia has fallen behind all its neighbours on its way to European integration.

Serbia, in the best scenario, will not join the EU the before 2018/2019. Even Montenegro, which left the confederation with Serbia to go independent in 2006, is advancing more swiftly...