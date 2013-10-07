Risk of poverty greatest in Bulgaria

Bulgaria has the highest percentage of citizens at risk of poverty in the EU, while the UK is home to the greatest wealth disparity between regions.

According to statistics published on Monday (7 October) by Eurostat covering 2008 to 2011, almost half of Bulgarians (49.1%) risk falling into poverty or social exclusion, with 40.3 percent of Romanians in the same situation and 36.6 percent of Latvians.

The Czech republic tops the other end of the scale with just 15.4 percent in this...