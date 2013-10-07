Ad
Protest banners in Sofia in July: Bulgaria has the highest percentage of people at risk of poverty (Photo: Borislav Kiprin)

Risk of poverty greatest in Bulgaria

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Bulgaria has the highest percentage of citizens at risk of poverty in the EU, while the UK is home to the greatest wealth disparity between regions.

According to statistics published on Monday (7 October) by Eurostat covering 2008 to 2011, almost half of Bulgarians (49.1%) risk falling into poverty or social exclusion, with 40.3 percent of Romanians in the same situation and 36.6 percent of Latvians.

The Czech republic tops the other end of the scale with just 15.4 percent in this...

