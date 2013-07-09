Ad
euobserver
Dijsselbloem: Greece remains afloat for the 'forseeable' future (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Greece stays afloat after EU agrees loan

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Greece will receive its latest multi-billion euro tranche of emergency loans worth up to €6.8 billion, after eurozone finance ministers gave the green light on Monday (9 July).

The 17 ministers in the Eurogroup, who were meeting in Brussels for the final time before the summer recess, agreed to immediately transfer €3 billion to Athens.

Greece is also expected to receive up to €2 billion worth of profits that European central banks have made from buying Greek bonds and a further ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Greece hopes to get next bailout tranche
Portugal and Greece highlight eurozone fragility
Dijsselbloem: Greece remains afloat for the 'forseeable' future (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections