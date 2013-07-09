Greece stays afloat after EU agrees loan

Greece will receive its latest multi-billion euro tranche of emergency loans worth up to €6.8 billion, after eurozone finance ministers gave the green light on Monday (9 July).

The 17 ministers in the Eurogroup, who were meeting in Brussels for the final time before the summer recess, agreed to immediately transfer €3 billion to Athens.

Greece is also expected to receive up to €2 billion worth of profits that European central banks have made from buying Greek bonds and a further ...