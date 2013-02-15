Budget talks and Italian elections frame this WEEK in the EU

MEPs will have their first official chance to vent their anger at the proposed long term EU budget on Monday (18 February) when they discuss the issue with the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council.

The deputies already indicated their displeasure through a flurry of statements directly after EU leaders agreed the €960 billion budget for 2014-2020. They argue the budget is too small and places too much emphasis on policies that do not stimulate economic growth.<...