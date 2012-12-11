Ad
The EU may sign a trade pact with Ukraine in November 2013, but under conditions. (Photo: byut.com.ua)

EU dangles carrot for wayward Ukraine leader

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers in Brussels said on Monday (10 December) they aim to expand political and economic ties with Ukraine in November next year.

An association and free trade agreement between the two has already been initialed, and EU member states said they are prepared to sign the pact at the so called Eastern Partnership summit in Vilnius next November.

With the treaty also needing to be ratified by all 27 member states' administrations, the Union added that it could already e...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

