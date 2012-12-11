EU dangles carrot for wayward Ukraine leader

EU foreign ministers in Brussels said on Monday (10 December) they aim to expand political and economic ties with Ukraine in November next year.

An association and free trade agreement between the two has already been initialed, and EU member states said they are prepared to sign the pact at the so called Eastern Partnership summit in Vilnius next November.

With the treaty also needing to be ratified by all 27 member states' administrations, the Union added that it could already e...