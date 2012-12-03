Ad
European Parliament - a budgetary force to be reckoned with (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU budget diplomacy to mark Irish presidency

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Exactly 40 years after it joined the EU, Ireland will take on the day-to-day running of the EU including overseeing the almost 70 laws needed to get the currently-disputed longterm budget up and running.

The debt-ridden country - it was bailed out by the EU and the International Monetary Fund in 2011 to the tune of €85bn - joined the EU on 1 January 1973.

When it starts its task at the beginning of next year, the clock will be ticking to get the 1 trillion euro 2013-2020 budget ag...

