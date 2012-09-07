Ad
Gazprom's shares took a further hit on news of the EU investigation (Photo: davidgordillo)

Kremlin backs its dog in EU-Gazprom fight

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Kremlin has started putting pressure on the EU for a friendly "settlement" on Gazprom one day after the European Commission said the affair is a purely commercial matter.

Speaking in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Thursday (8 September), Russia's EU ambassador, Vladimir Chizhov, said: "We always favour negotiated solutions because nobody wants a gas war."

He added that...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Signs of tension after EU move on Gazprom
EU officials take on Gazprom, Putin in price-gouge probe
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

