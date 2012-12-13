Ad
euobserver
Silvio Berlusconi (l) - will he run again? (Photo: President of the European Council)

EU leaders back Monti against Berlusconi

EU Political
by Honor Mahony and Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Germany's Angela Merkel and other centre-right leaders have indicated they would like to see Mario Monti to keep on running Italy instead of Silvio Berlusconi.

The centre-right leaders - as well as the two Italian political adversaries - met in Brussels ahead of an EU summit on Thursday (13 December) in an event designed to prevent Italy's political turmoil from stirring up the euro-crisis once again.

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) chief Wilfried Martens admitted ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU centre-right detaches itself from Berlusconi
Monti to resign after Berlusconi seeks comeback
Silvio Berlusconi (l) - will he run again? (Photo: President of the European Council)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections