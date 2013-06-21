Greek coalition in turmoil over public TV closure

The Greek governing coalition may lose a junior partner over the decision to shut down the public broadcaster, with the IMF upping the pressure on Athens to push through money-saving reforms.

The leftist Democratic Party is due to meet on Friday (21 June) to decide if they continue to support Prime Minister Antonis Samaras after unsuccessful talks among the coalition partners over how to resume the activities of the public broadcaster ERT, which was closed earlier this month.

Foti...