euobserver
Merkel "discussed at length" with Obama about the US online snooping programme (Photo: Bundesregierung/Kugler)

Obama vows to 'listen' to European critics on Internet snooping

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

"Welcome among friends," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told US President Barack Obama in front of the Brandenburg Gate on Wednesday (19 June), where a few thousand people defied the scorching sun.

Just a few hours earlier, in a joint press conference, she said she had held "lengthy, in-depth talks" with the US leader on the so-called Prism programme, a secret online surveillance scheme targeting Americans and EU citizens alike in the pursuit of alleged terrorists and criminals.

