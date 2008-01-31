Ad
Andris Piebalgs - under fire over his energy plans (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Eight member states criticise EU energy liberalisation plans

by Honor Mahony,

Eight member states have written to the European Commission to complain about its plans to split the bloc's energy giants to increase competition.

The letter to energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs expresses "several crucial doubts... concerning the legality, opportunity, proportionality and efficiency," of Brussels' plans, according to news agency AFP.

The commission wants large energy companies to be separated into production and supply entities, arguing that this will allow new ...

