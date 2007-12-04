German centre-right hardens anti-Turkey stance

Germany's governing Christian Democrats have hardened their stance against Turkey, stating clearly that the country does not belong in the European Union and blocking Turkey's ruling conservative party from joining the wider European People's Party.

At the party's annual congress in Hanover on Monday (3 December), chancellor Angela Merkel said the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is against Turkey's bid to become a full member of the bloc.

"We are, have been and will remain in fav...