Dick Marty has critcised the EU in the past over CIA rendition flights (Photo: EUobserver)

EU terror list criticised by human rights watchdog

Rule of Law
by Honor Mahony,

The European Union's anti-terror list violates basic human rights, a Swiss investigator working for the human rights body the Council of Europe has said.

"The present system of blacklists flouts the fundamental principles which are the basis of human rights," notes the report by Dick Marty, according to Reuters.

To be formally presented today (12 November), the report condemns the terror black lists of both the EU and the United Nations claiming that suspects on the list are not a...

