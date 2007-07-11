EU court annuls assets freeze for two terror list members

The EU's court of justice on Wednesday (11 July) overturned a decision by member states to freeze the assets of Philippine rebel leader Jose Maria Sison and the Al-Aqsa foundation, based in the Netherlands.

The Luxembourg-based court of first instance found that EU governments had breached the rights of both parties - who are both on the EU terror list - by not telling them why their assets had been frozen.

It also found that they had not been given sufficient rights of defence or...