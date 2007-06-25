Ad
euobserver
Tony Blair - defending his policy on Europe both in London and Brussels (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Blair leaves top UK office amid calls for EU referendum

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

The UK conservative opposition is insisting that any new treaty for the EU be put to a referendum, arguing that it will contain most of the original draft constitution.

"Large parts of the EU Constitution are repackaged but back," William Hague, shadow foreign secretary in Britain's Conservative party, said over the weekend.

He maintained that Gordon Brown, officially confirmed as the new Labour leader on Sunday (24 June) and set to take over as a new UK prime minister this Wednes...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

