Ad
euobserver
Ms Merkel first played down hopes, then took a star role at summits (Photo: German EU presidency)

German presidency success clouded by Polish row

EU Political
by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

Knowing that its EU presidency was raising big expectations, Germany has been applying the media strategy of regularly playing down hopes before major meetings, allowing chancellor Angela Merkel to subsequently play a star role at European summits and confirm her reputation as an able negotiator and compromise-broker.

The June summit deal on the fate of the rejected EU constitution can be counted as one of Ms Merkel's more notable achievements.

Diplomats note that Berlin's weigh...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Ms Merkel first played down hopes, then took a star role at summits (Photo: German EU presidency)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections