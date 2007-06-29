EU keeps Iran opposition group on terror list

The EU has kept Iran opposition group PMOI on its new list of terrorist entities in a controversial move likely to spark complaints from MEPs as well as Danish and Italian parliamenterians.

"Entities listed in the annex to this decision have been involved in terrorist acts," the EU's Official Journal of 29 June states, with the annex naming the "Mujahedin-e Khalq Organisation (MEK)...a.k.a...the People's Mujahidin of Iran (PMOI)."

The register includes more than 60 groups and in...