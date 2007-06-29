Ad
Miriam Rajavi: the Paris-based exile is the charismatic leader of the NRCI-PMOI-MEK movement (Photo: www.maryam-rajavi.com)

EU keeps Iran opposition group on terror list

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has kept Iran opposition group PMOI on its new list of terrorist entities in a controversial move likely to spark complaints from MEPs as well as Danish and Italian parliamenterians.

"Entities listed in the annex to this decision have been involved in terrorist acts," the EU's Official Journal of 29 June states, with the annex naming the "Mujahedin-e Khalq Organisation (MEK)...a.k.a...the People's Mujahidin of Iran (PMOI)."

The register includes more than 60 groups and in...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

