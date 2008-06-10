Ad
A possible 'no' by Irish voters is viewed with incomprenension in some member states (Photo: EUobserver)

France warns Ireland on EU treaty 'No' vote

by Honor Mahony,

French foreign minister Bernard Kouchner has warned Ireland about the consequences of voting "No" in Thursday's referendum, saying the Irish would be the "first victim" if they reject the EU treaty.

Speaking on France's RTL radio, Mr Kouchner said that a "No" vote would be met by "gigantic incomprehension" in the rest of Europe.

Mr Kouchner alluded to the Irish being ungrateful about what the country has received from the EU since its membership in 1973.

Ireland has strongly...

