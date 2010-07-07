EU ready to discuss special status for North Kosovo

WAZ.EUobserver has learned that EU member states would be prepared to discuss a special solution for Kosovo's northern part in order to broker a final compromise between Belgrade and Pristina. The talks would have to take place after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issues its advisory opinion on the legality of Kosovo's independence and be held under precise conditions.
Several diplomats told this website that any potential dialogue categorically excludes reopening negotiations...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
