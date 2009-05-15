Ad
euobserver
The largest telescope ever was launched on a French Ariane rocket (Photo: S. Corvaja, European Space Agency)

European satellites to explore origins of universe

by Valentina Pop,

The European Space Agency on Thursday launched a telescope and spacecraft on a mission set to explore the creation of the universe.

Herschel, the biggest telescope launched in history, is to study electromagnetic waves, dust clouds and planet-forming discs around stars, as well ice particles.

The data collected could help answer questions such as what the universe is made of, how it has evolved and the rate at which it is expanding.

The Planck spacecraft will gather data on ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The largest telescope ever was launched on a French Ariane rocket (Photo: S. Corvaja, European Space Agency)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections