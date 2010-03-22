Sarkozy trampled by left in regional elections

President Nicolas Sarkozy suffered a bruising defeat in the last round of France's regional elections on Sunday, with his centre-right party losing in all but one of the 22 mainland regions. Some cabinet ministers are likely to be reshuffled as a consequence.

The Socialist Party, Greens and other left-wing allies took some 54 percent of the vote at a national level, according to exit polls, leaving Mr Sarkzoy's Union du Mouvement Populaire(UMP) at just 36 percent, the centre-righ...