Jerusalem: The knottiest of all issues between the two sides (Photo: Wikipedia)

Palestine claims EU backing on East Jerusalem

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Palestine Prime Minister Salam Fayyad has said that the EU backs the establishment of East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state, fueling the dispute over a recent EU communique.

Mr Fayyad on a visit to Brussels on Friday (11 December) said Tuesday's EU statement on the Middle East makes a number of references to East Jerusalem that, "if added [together], in my reading, add up to nothing less than recognising East Jerusalem as the future capital of the state of Palesti...

