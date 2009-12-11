Palestine claims EU backing on East Jerusalem

Palestine Prime Minister Salam Fayyad has said that the EU backs the establishment of East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state, fueling the dispute over a recent EU communique.
Mr Fayyad on a visit to Brussels on Friday (11 December) said Tuesday's EU statement on the Middle East makes a number of references to East Jerusalem that, "if added [together], in my reading, add up to nothing less than recognising East Jerusalem as the future capital of the state of Palesti...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
