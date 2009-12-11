Palestine claims EU backing on East Jerusalem

Palestine Prime Minister Salam Fayyad has said that the EU backs the establishment of East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state, fueling the dispute over a recent EU communique.

Mr Fayyad on a visit to Brussels on Friday (11 December) said Tuesday's EU statement on the Middle East makes a number of references to East Jerusalem that, "if added [together], in my reading, add up to nothing less than recognising East Jerusalem as the future capital of the state of Palesti...