OSCE plans mini mission for EU elections

The Vienna-based pro-democracy club, the OSCE, plans to send teams of experts to look into preparations for EU elections but not to oversee actual voting on 4 to 7 June.

Three man-strong teams of experts are to visit 14 member states for about one week ahead of the vote to look at campaigning activity and technical issues, such as registering foreign EU-nationals as voters.

The OSCE decision on Thursday (23 April) noted that, with 375 million eligible voters, the EU poll will be t...