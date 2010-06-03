UN prosecutor still critical of Serbia and Croatia

A highly anticipated report by the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY), Serge Brammertz, on Serbia's and Croatia's cooperation with the court appears less positive than both countries were expecting. But it might just be enough to allow them to move another half step down the path towards EU integration.

A draft of Mr Brammertz' report was circulated on Wednesday (2 June) to members of the UN Security Council and obtained by WAZ.EUo...