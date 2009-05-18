Ad
Mr Barroso thanking the firefighters (Photo: EUobserver)

Fire breaks out in EU commission building

by Valentina Pop and Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A fire broke out in the EU commission's headquarters in Brussels on Monday (18 May), prompting a total evacuation of the premises, with firefighters struggling for hours to extinguish flames in the building's electrical shaft.

Onlookers and commission officials forced to leave the Berlaymont block saw black smoke escaping from the roof at around 1.15pm local time, before being ushered away from the building's vicinity.

Moments earlier commission president Jose Manuel Barroso had ...

