Ad
euobserver
The Serbian parliament in Belgrade: Serbia has been criticised by the European Commission for lack of reform (Photo: Konrad Zielinski)

EU report strongly criticises Serbia's progress

by Zeljko Pantelic,

Apart from a few warm words on the fight against drugs and organised crime, the European Commission does not see much cause to applaud Serbia in this year's progress report.

The report, seen by WAZ.EUobserver, contains an abundance of criticism of Serbia's lack of judiciary reform and against a market economy caught up in red tape. The Brussels body also raises a warning finger against the discrimination of minorities.

The most sensitive part of the progress report, however, is q...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The Serbian parliament in Belgrade: Serbia has been criticised by the European Commission for lack of reform (Photo: Konrad Zielinski)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections