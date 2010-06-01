Ad
The digitisation of the 3.5km of shelves holding the Communist files started only recently (Photo: Romania Libera)

Lustration comes to Romania - but will the law be applied?

by Andreea Nicolae, Elena Vijulie and Dan Alexe,

After 20 years, Romania has finally given itself a lustration law, but the question now is whether it will ever be applied.

The law, approved on 19 May by a large majority of the members of the lower chamber of the parliament, will bar from public office, for a period of five years, people who were part of the power structures and of the repressive apparatus of Communist Romania before 22 December 1989.

The law was criticised immediately as being both anachronistic and too late....

