euobserver
Danish Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen (left) could succeed Jaap de Hoop Scheffer (right) as NATO secretary general (Photo: NATO)

NATO chief admits failure in drawing EU closer

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Outgoing NATO Secretary-General Jaap de Hoop Scheffer has said he regrets not having been able to bring the military alliance and the EU closer together.

"I'm sad that at the end of my mandate as secretary general I have not been able to bring this relationship more forward than on a pragmatic basis. I hope that after the end of July my successor, NATO and the EU will have a fresh look and see how we can bring the parties together," Mr Scheffer said on Monday (26 January).

In hi...

euobserver

