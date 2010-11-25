Ad
euobserver
Moldovan interim president Mihai Ghimpu has declared the treaty "illegal". (Photo: Romania Libera)

Moldovan president rejects treaty with Romania as 'illegal'

by Dan Alexe,

The signing of a treaty in Bucharest regulating the border between Moldova and Romania was initially hailed as a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries which have been strained for most of the last two decades.

But just days after the signing at the beginning of November, Moldovan interim president Mihai Ghimpu unexpectedly declared the treaty to be "illegal and unconstitutional".

The two countries share a difficult history. After Moldova's independence follow...

euobserver

