Sarkozy pleads for 'coherent' EU space policy

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has added planet Mars to the already long 'to-do' list he has planned for the EU saying he wants space policy cooperation with the US, particularly regarding the exploration of this little-known planet.

Speaking in French Guyana on Tuesday (12 February), Mr Sarkozy, who has a reputation for getting personally involved in a wide range of issues, said the EU should have a "sensible and coherent space policy."

"I speak for France, and suggest to our E...