Strasbourg: The hodge-podge of national laws makes it harder for ordinary people to get excited about the EU vote (Photo: EUobserver)

National laws hamstring EU elections, MEP says

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

A leading MEP has said that some member states' electoral laws are contributing to the well-documented low turnout in the European elections.\n \nJo Leinen, German Socialist MEP and head of the constitutional affairs committee, said there should be a common code of conduct, common standards for selecting candidates and voter lists should be issued early in order to raise the level of turnout and candidates.

Citing a study carried out by his committee, the MEP on Tuesday (17 March) noted...

