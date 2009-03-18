National laws hamstring EU elections, MEP says

A leading MEP has said that some member states' electoral laws are contributing to the well-documented low turnout in the European elections.



Jo Leinen, German Socialist MEP and head of the constitutional affairs committee, said there should be a common code of conduct, common standards for selecting candidates and voter lists should be issued early in order to raise the level of turnout and candidates.

Citing a study carried out by his committee, the MEP on Tuesday (17 March) noted...