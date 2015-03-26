Ad
The Airbus A320 was flying from Barcelona to Duesseldorf (Photo: Sébastien Mortier)

Air tragedy poses questions on EU safety rules

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The crash of a Germanwings Airbus in the French Alps on Tuesday (24 March) is raising questions about EU aviation safety rules.

The main issue is requirements on the number of crew in the cockpit during flights.

Initial conclusions after examination of the plane’s black box indicate the co-pilot deliberately locked himself in the cockpit after the flight captain left, then initiated the plane's descent until it hit a mountain.

The plane, flying from Barcelona in Spain to Due...

EU leaders express shock after plane crash
